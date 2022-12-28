Chiranjeevi happily flirts with Urvashi Rautela at ‘Waltair Veerayya’ event

28th December 2022
Urvashi Rautela poses with Cheeranjeevi, gears up for special appearance in his next
Urvasi Rautela, Chiranjeevi Konidela (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is gearing up for his film, ‘Waltair Veerayya’, happily flirted with Urvashi Rautela during a media event organised for the film in Hyderabad.

The megastar praised Urvashi, as he said: “Urvashi has done a fantastic job in Boss Party. It’s wonderful working with her. I didn’t know who was doing the song, but when I got to know it’s Urvashi, I was very excited.”

Hearing the words of praise, Urvashi stood up as a gesture and went ahead to shake hands with him.

What happened next was something nobody expected – Chiranjeevi acted like his hand was stuck to Urvashi’s. He then went on to say: “My hand got stuck because there’s a magnet not in my hand but in my heart.”

While the megastar showed up in all-black, Urvashi attended the event silver saree with a black floral print and a sleeveless blouse.

On the work front, Urvashi will be seen alongside Ram Pothineni. She will also play Randeep Hooda’s co-star in ‘Inspector Avinash’.

The actress is also making her Hollywood debut with Michele Morrone on Netflix. And, in an upcoming global music single, she will also be seen with Jason Derulo.

