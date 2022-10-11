Chiranjeevi plans expensive gift for Salman Khan in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Actors Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi’s friendship is considered one of the most beautiful ones in the entertainment industry. And despite the disputable North-South debate, the duo share a very close and cordial bond, so much so that Bhaijaan agreed to do a cameo in Chiru’s Godfather without even listening to the script.

During one of the press conferences, Chiranjeevi revealed that Salman Khan charged zero for his extended role in Godfather. He decided to act in the film without any remuneration. Reportedly, the makers of the film offered Rs. 20 crores to the superstar. However, Salman got offended and threatened to back out if they insisted on paying him.

Welcome aboard #Godfather ,

Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan ! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience.@jayam_mohanraja @AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/kMT59x1ZZq — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 16, 2022

And now, as per the latest buzz, Ram Charan and Chiru have planned to surprise Salman Khan with an expensive car in Hyderabad soon as a sweet gesture and plans are being made for the same. More details are awaited.

Directed by Mohan Raja, Godfather also stars Satyadev and Nayanthara in the lead roles. The Telugu political thriller, a remake of the Malayalam hit Lucifer starring Mohanlal in the lead role, was released on the festival of Dussehra. The movie has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan Tiger 3, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and a cameo in Pathaan.