Chiranjeevi: Receiving an award named after NTR garu is truly a great honour!

Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi has now thanked the Telangana government for honouring him with the prestigious NTR National Film Award, saying that receiving an award named after NTR garu is truly a great honour.

Taking to his X timeline to pen a note of gratitude, Megastar Chiranjeevi wrote, “Many congratulations to all the winners of the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2025. It is always a joy to celebrate the hard work and passion of our film fraternity. My sincere thanks to the Government of Telangana, CM @revanth_anumula garu, @Bhatti_Mallu garu and the entire jury for honouring me with the NTR National Film Award. Receiving an award named after NTR garu is truly a great honour. Deeply grateful for the love and support that have been my greatest strength throughout my journey. “

నా జీవితంలో తల్లి నుంచి నా జీవిత భాగస్వామి వరకు,

నా కుమార్తెలు నుంచి నా కోడళ్ల వరకు,

ప్రతి రూపంలో నాకు స్ఫూర్తినిచ్చిన మహిళలందరికీ నా హృదయపూర్వక వందనాలు.



ప్రపంచాన్ని ప్రేమతో, ధైర్యంతో ముందుకు నడిపిస్తున్న ప్రతి మహిళకు అంతర్జాతీయ మహిళా దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు. 💐💐💐… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 8, 2026

For the unaware, the Telangana government on Saturday announced the list of winners of the prestigious Gaddar State Film Awards for the year 2025. As part of the Gaddar Film awards, the government also announced a list of eight special awards.

Among these, the NTR National Award was announced for Megastar Chiranjeevi while the Nagireddy – Chakrapani Award was announced for Ashwini Dutt.

Actor, director, producer and politician Kamal Haasan is to be presented the Paidi Jairaj Award while veteran actress Jayasudha is to be honoured with the Akkineni Award.

Suddala Ashok Teja will be presented the C Narayana Reddy (CINARE) Award and R Narayana Murthy, the Kantha Rao Award. The B N Reddy Award will go to one of the icons of Telugu cinema, Sangeetam Srinivasa Rao, and the Raghupathi Venkaiah Award will be presented to Ramesh Prasad.

Scores of people from the film industry have been congratulating Megastar Chiranjeevi ever since the announcement came in on Saturday afternoon. Among those who congratulated Chiranjeevi were actor Nagarjuna and Anil Ravipudi.

Nagarjuna took to X to congratulate Chiranjeevi and all the winners of the prestigious awards. He wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to all the #2025GaddarAward winners! A big thank you to the Telangana Government @revanth_anumula garu @Bhatti_mallu garu for instituting the ANR Award in honour of my father, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee Akkineni Nageswara Rao garu. Its truly a fitting tribute. Delighted that it’s awarded to the most deserving Jayasudha garu! Mega congrats to @kchirutweets garu on the NTR Award. And proud of my son @chay_akkineni for Best Actor; his stellar performance in #Thandel deserves this pat on the back! #TeluguCinema #GaddarAwards2025.”

Director Anil Ravipudi, in his congratulatory post, wrote, “Heartfelt congratulations to our beloved Megastar @Kchirutweets garu on receiving the prestigious NTR National Film Award at the Gaddar Film Awards 2025. For many of us who grew up watching your films, you are not just a legendary actor but a constant source of inspiration. Seeing you receive this honour is truly special and well deserved. Wishing you many more milestones ahead, sir.”