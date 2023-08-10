Chiranjeevi shines in Cartier watch at ‘Waltair Veerayya’ celebrations

Hyderabad: The iconic ‘Waltair Veerayya’ blazes a trail for Tollywood cinema, completing an astonishing 200 days in theatres. With this celebrated mass action entertainer, the dynamic duo of Megastar Chiranjeevi and Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja has captivated hearts.

All eyes were on Chiranjeevi, who arrived at the event wearing a Cartier Tortue Brown Leather Watch. This timepiece, a symbol of opulence, is valued at approximately 34 lakhs, perfectly matching the grandeur of the occasion.

Chiranjeevi’s wrist, adorned with the Cartier Tortue, exudes a distinct blend of class and style, demonstrating his undeniable charisma. As the success of ‘Waltair Veerayya’ continues, Chiranjeevi’s wristwear choice seamlessly blends luxury and artistry.

Chiranjeevi’s legacy of making a statement in both cinema and fashion endures, just as this cinematic marvel does. The intricate details of the watch echo the dedication behind ‘Waltair Veerayya,’ making this milestone even more memorable.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will next be seen in Bhola Shankar, which will be released on August 11th.