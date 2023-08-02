Chiranjeevi sports Rolex watch at Baby Success meet, it is worth Rs…

Chiranjeevi's choice to wear such a sophisticated and opulent watch demonstrates his refined taste and style even more

Photo of Addla Sreeja Addla Sreeja|   Published: 2nd August 2023 2:08 pm IST
Chiranjeevi (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor and politician Megastar Chiranjeevi stunned everyone on July 30th when he attended a special event in Hyderabad. The crew of the film “Baby,” for which Megastar served as Chief Guest, organised the event. 

However, the magnificent Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Eye of the Tiger watch that was adorning Chiranjeevi’s wrist caught everyone’s attention. This opulent timepiece is a true symbol of prestige and grandeur, with a market value of $230,000, or approximately Rs. 1.89 crore in Indian rupees.

The exquisite timepiece features a one-of-a-kind design, making it a valuable collector’s item for watch enthusiasts. Chiranjeevi’s choice to wear such a sophisticated and opulent watch demonstrates his refined taste and style even more. 

As Megastar Chiranjeevi expressed his admiration and support for the “Baby” film unit, his unusual watch choice piqued the interest of fans and admirers. 

On the work front, Chiranjeevi would be next seen in Bhola Shankar. 

