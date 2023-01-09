Chiranjeevi to quit Hyderabad soon, here’s what he said

Hyderabad: Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi and his multi-crore properties have become the a hot topic of discussion among his fans and media circles lately. The actor, who is a proud owner of several expensinve assets, opened up about his new property during his movie Waltair Veerayya press meet on Sunday.

Chiranjeevi spoke about his dream home and future plans of shifting his base to Vizag. He said he wants to settle down in ‘favourite city’ Vizag closer to a seashore area.

“It has been a long-standing aspiration of mine to become a Vizag resident, and I’m moving towards it now.” I’ve bought a piece of land in Vizag near the Bheemili area and will start constructing my house here soon. It gives me great pleasure to be able to reside in Vizag. I plan to construct a vacation home. “I will eventually move to this city,” Chiru said.

It is relevant to mention that the AP government has been attempting to attract the Telugu film industry to Andhra as well, in order to develop studios and hold film shoots in Vizag. Now, fans are wondering if Chiranjeevi also wants to settle down there and be a part of the growth of this film industry in Andhra.

Chiranjeevi’s Luxurious Properties

Chiranjeevi owns a luxurious villa worth Rs 28 crore in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, where he currently resides. His palatial abode resembles a modern-day palace with its heritage-inspired design.

According to reports, the megastar has recently purchased a new home in MLA Colony, a posh neighbourhood in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. He reportedly gifted that expensive property to his younger daughter, Sreeja Konidela. According to reports, it is worth Rs 35 crore.

Last year, several online reports claimed that Chiranjeevi had sold one of his most prime properties located in Film Nagar, which he purchased for Rs 30 lakh in the 1990s. He has now sold the property for Rs 70 crore.