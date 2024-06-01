Chiranjeevi to Sania: 9 South Indian celebs with UAE Golden Visa

Hyderabad: Dubai’s charm as a global city of luxury and opportunity has attracted many of the world’s elite, and among them are South Indian cinema’s brightest stars. The UAE’s Golden Visa is a symbol of prestige and recognition, granting long-term residency to its holders.

Here’s a look at some of the South Indian actors who have been granted this honor.

List Of South Actors With UAE Golden Visa

1. Rajinikanth

The superstar of Tamil cinema, Rajinikanth’s influence transcends borders granted by the country’s tourism and culture department.

2. Allu Arjun

Known for his stylish performances and dance moves, Allu Arjun’s fame has reached international shores. His status as a prominent actor would align with the Golden Visa’s aim to attract individuals of exceptional talent.

3. Chiranjeevi

A legendary actor in Telugu cinema Chiranjeevi’s contributions to the arts are well-documented. His eligibility for the Golden Visa is undoubted, given his impact on the film industry.

MEGASTAR #Chiranjeevi garu receives The Golden Visa from the UAE (DUBAI) govt, through Emirates First



Boss @KChiruTweets #MegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/YDqHlIRHzM — Chiranjeevi Army (@chiranjeeviarmy) May 27, 2024

4. Prithviraj

A versatile actor and producer, Prithviraj has made significant strides in Malayalam cinema. He is one of the confirmed recipients of the UAE’s Golden Visa, a testament to his artistic achievements.

5. Mammootty & Mohan Lal

With a career spanning several decades, Mammootty and Mohan Lal both are an icon of Malayalam cinema is also a recipient of the Golden Visa, indicating that the family’s artistic legacy is recognized by the UAE.

7. Dulquer Salmaan

A rising star in South Indian cinema, Dulquer has charmed audiences with his performances. He was honored with the UAE Golden Visa, highlighting his growing influence in the film industry.

Abu Dhabi Govt issues Golden Visa to @dulQuer 🤩🤍#DulquerSalmaan pic.twitter.com/0bq5MT5X9G — Dulquer Salman Fc Official (@DulquerSalmanFC) September 16, 2021

8. Kriti Sanon

Although not from South India, Kriti Sanon’s inclusion in the list may be due to her pan-Indian appeal as an actress. Her achievements in Bollywood could make her a potential candidate for the Golden Visa.

the golden girl is now an official owner of UAE GOLDEN VISA 💅🏻✨#KritiSanon pic.twitter.com/u3Q55BKDyB — chandu's gurl. (@lomlsanon) January 26, 2024

9. Sania Mirza

Hailing from Hyderabad, the tennis icon Sania Mirza is another distinguished Indian who has been granted the UAE Golden Visa. Her sporting prowess and international success have earned her this coveted privilege.

The UAE Golden Visa is more than just a residency permit; it’s a recognition of one’s contributions to their field. These South Indian actors and the sports star Sania Mirza represent the cultural and athletic excellence that the UAE seeks to honor through this initiative. Their stories of success continue to inspire many, both within the Indian subcontinent and beyond its shores.