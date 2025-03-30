Chiranjeevi’s Mega157 to feature a special star hero appearance

Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi has joined hands with hit director Anil Ravipudi for a new film. The movie was officially launched on Ugadi with a special pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. Many stars attended the event, including Victory Venkatesh, Allu Aravind, and Raghavendra Rao. Venkatesh gave the first clap, marking a grand start to the film.

Venkatesh to Make a Special Appearance

The exciting news is that Venkatesh will appear in a special cameo role in the second half of the film. This is creating huge buzz because Anil and Venkatesh earlier gave a big hit with Sankranthiki Vasthunnam. Now, fans are excited to see Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh together in one film.

Full Comedy and Action Film

This movie will show Chiranjeevi in a funny and energetic role named Shankar Varaprasad. The story is expected to be a family comedy entertainer, with emotions and action mixed in Anil Ravipudi’s style. After his fantasy film Vishwambhara, this will be a refreshing change for Chiru fans.

Music and Release Details

Bheems Ceciroleo will compose the music, and this is his first film with Chiranjeevi. The full cast is not yet announced, but talks are happening with some top heroines.

The film, called Mega157 for now, will be released during Sankranthi 2026. It is produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmitha Konidela. Fans are already excited and waiting for more updates!