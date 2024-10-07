Chiranjeevi’s new farmhouse outside Hyderabad and its reported price

Hyderabad: Chiranjeevi, one of the biggest stars in the Indian film industry, is making headlines again. This time, it’s not for a movie but for his recent real estate investment. The actor has purchased a beautiful 6-acre property in Ooty, Tamil Nadu, known for its scenic views and peaceful environment. Ooty is a popular spot for many celebrities, and Chiranjeevi is the latest to join the list.

A Huge Investment Worth Rs. 16 Crores

Chiranjeevi’s new property is reportedly located on a hilltop in Ooty, surrounded by lush tea gardens. The land is said to have cost around Rs. 16 crores, and all the paperwork has been completed. Now, the megastar is planning to build a farmhouse on the land, adding even more luxury to the stunning location.

Chiranjeevi (Instagram)

Chiranjeevi’s Dream Farmhouse

Chiranjeevi is not just buying land; he’s creating a dream farmhouse. His son, Ram Charan, and his wife, Upasana, have already visited the property and shared their ideas for the farmhouse design. The construction is expected to begin soon, and fans are excited to see how it will turn out.

Chiranjeevi’s Other Properties

This isn’t Chiranjeevi’s first real estate purchase. He also owns a farmhouse in Devanahalli, near Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport. He often spends time there with his family during holidays and festivals.

Upcoming Movie: Vishwambhara

While Chiranjeevi is busy with his real estate plans, he is also working on his latest film, Vishwambhara, directed by Mallidi Vassishta. The movie is scheduled to release on January 10, 2025, during the Sankranti festival. The film features Trisha Krishnan as the female lead, along with Kunal Kapoor, Ashika Ranganath, and Meenakshi Chaudhary in important roles.