Chiranjeevi’s new property in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi is among the richest actors of the country with the staggering net worth of Rs 1660cr, as per reports. The actor, who has established himself as the bankable stars, own several luxurious properties in Hyderabad and other cities.

Chiranjeevi continues to invest heavily in real estate by purchasing a new lavish property in the City Of Nizams recently. According to latest media reports, the Padma Bhushan awardee, bought a new house in MLA colony, a plush area in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. He reportedly gifted the expensive property to his daughter Sreeja Konidela. According to buzz, it is worth Rs 35cr.

In August last year, several reports that surfaced online suggest that Chiranjeevi had sold out one of his valuable properties in Hyderabad. The Acharya actor reportedly bought a huge land, located plush area of Filmnagar, for Rs 30L in 1990s. He sold out his land for a whopping price of Rs 70 Cr, reports said.

Chiranjeevi’s Luxurious Hyderabad Home

The megastar owns a luxurious villa worth Rs 28 crore in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabadb where he currently stays. His palatial abode resembles a modern-day palace with its heritage-inspired design. It is sprawled over a large area with its lush green front garden. Chiranjeevi is also said to be the ‘man of class and style’ as he also has some amazing cars parked in his garage.

What’s on his work front?

On the professional front Chiranjeevi has Waltair Veerayya and Mehr Ramesh’s film Bhola Shankar. The movie also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. It is expected to release in April 2023.