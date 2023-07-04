Chiranjeevi’s niece Niharika gets officially divorced: Buzz

Hyderabad: Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda’s fairy tale love story has taken a heartbreaking turn as the couple has reportedly decided to part ways. Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda tied the knot on December 9, 2020, in a grand ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

And now, a latest buzz in Telugu entertainment media portals suggest the couple has formalized their divorce with mutual consent and the process has been completed. A report in Gulte suggests that Niharika and Chaitanya are officially divorced now.

Fans and well-wishers are left surprised and puzzled about the reasons for their split. While the proper cause is unknown, rumours circulate that continued conflicts in the couple’s marriage may have led to their untimely breakup.

Speculations of their separation started doing rounds in March of this year, when Chaitanya Jonnalagadda wiped all traces (Photos) from his Instagram account, which sparked rumours of turmoil in paradise. But Niharika Konidela kept her photos intact, giving fans hope. Even later, she, however, finally deleted the cherished memories from her social media sites, leaving little doubt that the couple’s journey may be coming to an end.

In the recent Instagram story, Chaitanya was sighted seeking solitude and reflection at the tranquil Global Vipassana Pagoda meditation centre. The 10-day meditation retreat appeared to be the final chapter in their divorce drama, certifying their marriage’s official and full split.

Fans are waiting with bated breath for the official confirmation from the Tollywood couple.