Big Update: Another divorce in Chiranjeevi’s family!

Hyderabad: Tollywood industry is once again buzzing with the news of another celebrity couple heading towards divorce. Yes, you read that right! This time it is Chiranjeevi’s brother Naga Babu’s daughter Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda.

Speculations about their marriage being on the rocks started floating on internet after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram. Not only this, Chaitanya also deleted all the pictures from his Instagram account, including the ones from their wedding. The move has triggered a flurry of reactions from their fans and followers, who are now wondering if there is trouble in paradise for the star couple.

Rumours are rife that the couple might be heading for a divorce. However, there is no official confirmation about it yet.

This latest divorce news has once again raised concerns about the stability of marriages in the entertainment industry and has left fans wondering about the reasons behind the couple’s decision to part ways.

Chaitanya and Niharika tied the knot on December 9, 2020, in a grand ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan that was attended by many celebrities from the Telugu film industry.