Chiranjeevi’s Rolls Royce Phantom spotted in Jubilee Hills; car price

Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi, a towering figure in Indian cinema with a glorious career spanning over four decades, continues to make headlines not only for his iconic films but also for his lavish lifestyle. Known for his powerful screen presence, impeccable dialogue delivery, and extraordinary dance moves, Chiru remains a beloved star in the industry.

The actor, who is known for living a king-size life, was spotted on Monday leaving his Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad to head for Pongal celebrations. He was seen driving his prized Rolls Royce Phantom, which is considered the crown jewel of his car collection.

The Rolls Royce Phantom – A Gift of Love

The Rolls Royce Phantom, one of the most luxurious cars in the world, holds a special place in Chiranjeevi’s heart as it was gifted to him by his son, Ram Charan. The car’s price starts at Rs 8.99 crores and can go up to Rs 10.48 crores, making it the most expensive vehicle in his garage.

Chiranjeevi’s Luxurious Car Collection

Apart from the Phantom, Chiranjeevi owns an enviable fleet of cars, including a Toyota Land Cruiser, Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, Land Rover Range Rover, and Range Rover Vogue. Each car is a testament to the Megastar’s love for elegance and style.

On the professional front, Chiranjeevi is currently busy shooting for Vishwambhara, directed by Mallidi Vassishta. Once this project wraps up, he is expected to collaborate with Dasara director Srikanth Odela. The project, rumored to be bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas, is already generating buzz as the banner’s recent venture, Bhagavanth Kesari, was a massive success.