Chiranjeevi’s salary for next film: Biggest paycheck of his career

Hyderabad: Chiranjeevi, one of Tollywood cinema’s biggest stars, is back with another exciting project. Directed by Srikanth Odela, who made the blockbuster Dasara with Nani, this upcoming film is already creating buzz for many reasons.

The project, presented by Nani and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, will reportedly pay Chiranjeevi Rs. 75 crore — the highest salary of his career. A large portion of this amount has already been paid, locking the megastar for the film.

This movie is a gangster drama set in the 90s, with Chiranjeevi playing a role that matches his age. Fans are excited to see the megastar in a unique avatar. The music for the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander, known for his high-energy tracks. A first-look teaser, showing Chiranjeevi’s bloodied hand, has already thrilled audiences.

Currently, director Srikanth Odela is wrapping up The Paradise with Nani. Once that is done, he will begin work on Chiranjeevi’s film. This is only Srikanth’s third film, making it a big opportunity for the young director to work with a legend.

Chiranjeevi has always been a trendsetter, and his remuneration for this film proves his stardom remains unmatched. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the megastar shine in this ambitious project, set to release in 2027.