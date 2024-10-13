Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara teaser trolled for weak VFX

Hyderabad: The teaser of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie Vishwambhara is making waves online. Directed by Mallidi Vassishta, known for his hit Bimbisara, the film promises a mix of action, fantasy, and grand visuals. However, the teaser has sparked mixed reactions from fans and netizens.

Released during Dusshera, the teaser shows Chiranjeevi in an exciting fantasy role. Fans are thrilled to see him in action with spectacular visuals and intense sequences. With elements of magic and adventure, Vishwambhara looks like a promising summer blockbuster.

Criticism and Comparisons to Hollywood

Despite the excitement, some viewers criticized the visual effects, saying the graphics look weak and unnatural. One scene reminded many of the Hollywood film Avengers, leading to online comparisons. Memes and tweets surfaced, accusing the filmmakers of copying scenes from popular Hollywood movies.

While some viewers are disappointed, Chiranjeevi’s fans are defending the film. They argue that large-scale fantasy films often have similar elements and believe that the final version will still offer a great experience in theatres.

Vishwambhara was initially planned for release during Sankranti 2025 but was postponed to avoid clashing with Ram Charan’s Game Changer. Now, it is expected to be released in May 2025, making it a highly anticipated summer entertainer.

Star-Studded Cast

The movie features Chiranjeevi in the lead role, along with Trisha, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Kunal Kapoor, and others. With music by MM Keeravani and production by UV Creations, Vishwambhara has all the ingredients for a blockbuster.