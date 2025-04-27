Chitra Ramachandran new interim Telangana Real Estate Appellate Tribunal chief.

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana has appointed retired IAS officer Chitra Ramachandran as the interim Chairperson of the Telangana Real Estate Appellate Tribunal.

This decision was formalised through orders issued by the principal secretary to the Government, M Dana Kishore.

The appointment comes following the elevation of the previous chairperson, Justice A Rajasheker Reddy, who has been appointed as the State Lokayukta.

With Justice Reddy’s new role, the position of Chairperson at the Real Estate Appellate Tribunal became vacant.

To ensure the tribunal continues to function smoothly without any disruption, Chitra Ramachandran has been entrusted with the responsibility of serving as the temporary Chairperson until a permanent appointment is made.

The Telangana Real Estate Appellate Tribunal plays a vital role in adjudicating disputes under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

It hears appeals against decisions made by the Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TGRERA), thereby protecting the rights of homebuyers and promoting transparency and accountability in the state’s real estate sector.

Chitra Ramachandran, a retired IAS officer, had previously served as a technical and administrative member of the tribunal.