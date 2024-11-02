Chocolate rasgulla from Ghaziabad divides internet

A video of ‘chocolate rasgulla’ has left the internet in splits and has gone viral on Instagram. One of the country’s favourite desserts got a quirky twist thanks to a sweet maker in Ghaziabad.

The viral video was posted by food-based content creator duo, Abhimanyu and Mukta.

Traditionally devoured as paneer and sugar-based sweet, adding chocolate to the white and spongy sweet dish has left the internet on two sides. While some netizens appreciate the novelty of trying a new flavour to the monotony of the sweet, the traditional rasagulla enjoyers disapprove of the ‘new flavour’.

Responding to the chocolate rasgulla, an Instagram user commented “As a Bengali I’m against this cult we cannot tolerate this”.

While another user commented by terming the sweet “boondhi laddu”.

According to the content creators’ video, each chocolate rasgulla costs Rs 20 at Nathu Sweets in Dubai Mall, Ghaziabad, where the ‘chocolate rasgullas’ are sold.

Rasgullas, also spelt as rasghollas, are one of the staple desserts of West Bengal Odisha, and many other states. The sweet gets its name from the Sanskrit word ‘ras‘ meaning juice and ‘gulla‘ meaning ball.

The sweet is traditionally made by making cheese from milk, and then rounding it up into small balls and then boiling them in sugar syrup. The sweet is believed to be invented and popularised by a Bengali person named Nobin Chandra Das.

Also Read Video of man using Amazon’s Alexa to launch rocket on Diwali goes viral

Bengalis’ love for the sweet is so immense that in 2016, they decided to celebrate December 28 as “Rasagolla Utsob”. On the day, Bengali sweet makers make Rashagollas in many sizes, in tribute to the inventor of the sweet.

During the 150th anniversary of rasgulla’s invention, the government of West Bengal even organised a three-day grand ‘Rosogolla festival’ from 28 December 2018 to 30 December 2018.