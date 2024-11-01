Video of man using Amazon’s Alexa to launch rocket on Diwali goes viral

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st November 2024 2:26 pm IST
Video of man using Amazon’s Alexa to launch rocket on Diwali goes viral. (Image: X)

A video of a man using Amazon’s Alexa to launch a small rocket during Diwali festival went viral on social media.

The video, shared by Mani’s Projects Lab on Instagram, features a man giving the command, “Alexa, launch the rocket.” In a surprisingly responsive tone, Alexa replies, “Yes, Boss, launching the rocket.” Moments later, a small firework lights up the sky, delighting viewers with its display.

This entertaining clip caught the attention of many, including the official Swiggy Instamart handle, which humorously remarked, “AI has gone too far (literally).”

It highlights the fun potential of integrating smart technology into everyday life and celebrations.

