Hyderabad police detail woman’s death after eating momos, arrest six

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police have arrested six individuals in connection with a recent incident in which a 31-year-old woman tragically lost her life after consuming momos purchased from a street vendor in the Singada Kunta area.

The arrested individuals face charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Incident overview

The incident occurred on October 25, 2024, when Reshma Begum, a resident of Singada Basthi in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, visited a local vegetable market with her daughter. While there, they purchased momos from a stall operated by Sajid Hussain, Almas (also known as Armaan), and their associates. After consuming the momos, Reshma and her daughters became severely ill, experiencing symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea the following day.

As Reshma’s condition worsened, her family rushed her to NIMS Hospital in Panjagutta. Tragically, doctors declared her dead upon arrival. Her daughters, along with several other customers who had consumed the same food, were also hospitalized.

Arrests, investigation by Hyderabad Police

Following an investigation, Hyderabad police arrested six individuals connected to the momos stall business. All of them were residents of Chintal Basthi in Khairathabad but originally from Kishan Gunj in Bihar. The primary suspects include:

Almas (aka Armaan), age 23 Sajid Hussain, age 20 Md. Raees, age 23 Md. Sharukh, age 29 Md. Haneef, age 21 Md. Rajik, age 19

All six suspects were subsequently placed in judicial remand.

Increasing popularity of momos in Hyderabad

Momos, originally a popular street food from the Northeastern states of India, have gained immense popularity in Hyderabad.

Many roadside vendors and food stalls across the city offer a variety of these steamed dumplings to cater to local tastes.

However, not maintaining hygiene standards at the stalls poses risks.