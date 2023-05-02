Chopper carrying KPCC chief Shivakumar makes emergency landing

KPCC President DK Shivakumar. (Photo/ANI)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar’s helicopter made an emergency landing at the HAL airport here after a bird hit the glass of the cockpit on Tuesday afternoon.

The Congress leader was on his way to Mulbagal in Kolar district to attend a public meeting.

The chopper flew from Jakkur airport in Bengaluru but was hit by a kite, sources close to Shivakumar told PTI.

In the impact of the crash, the helicopter’s windscreen broke into pieces. The chopper had to make an emergency landing at the HAL airport.

Along with Shivakumar and the pilot, a journalist of a Kannada news channel who was interviewing him, was inside the helicopter.

Shivakumar, the crew and others in the helicopter are all safe, they said.

