Chris Gayle to lead Telangana Tigers in Indian Veteran Premier League

The participating teams include VVIP Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan Legends, Red Carpet Delhi, Chhattisgarh Warriors, Telangana Tigers, and Mumbai Champions.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Updated: 8th February 2024 6:55 pm IST
Chris Gayle to lead Telangana Tigers in Indian Veteran Premier League
Former West Indian batter Chris Gayle

Dehradun: Former West Indian batter Chris Gayle will captain Telangana Tigers in the inaugural edition of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL), slated from February 23 to March 3 here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Joining Gayle in the Telangana Tigers lineup are former Indian cricketers Sudip Tyagi and Manpreet Goni, along with former West Indies batter Ricardo Powell.

Gayle, who holds the record for the most runs in the shortest format of the game, is poised to unleash his trademark power-hitting skills in Dehradun.

MS Education Academy

Expressing his excitement for the tournament, he said, “What gets me going? My belief in myself and the sounds of the crowd going crazy. This is the Universe Boss, and I’m back on the pitch with big names in the first Indian Veteran Premier League. So gear up for the IVPL because old is gold.”

Also Read
India wouldn’t have lost Hyderabad Test if Kohli was captain: Vaughan

Organised by the Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI), the IVPL promises an extraordinary showcase of cricketing talent, bringing together veterans such as Sehwag, Munaf Patel, Suresh Raina, Rajat Bhatia, Chris Gayle, Praveen Kumar, Yusuf Pathan, Herschelle Gibbs, and many more.

Praveen Tyagi, the Acting President of BVCI and Chairman of IVPL said: “We are trying to create one of the best League in India after IPL, we have added the World’s best cricketers for the stature of Veteran Cricket, such as Chris Gayle, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina. This will infuse a new energy for Veteran Cricket in India as well as it will work like magic for Veteran Cricketers, who are living their passion for playing with International Cricketers from the World.”

The participating teams include VVIP Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan Legends, Red Carpet Delhi, Chhattisgarh Warriors, Telangana Tigers, and Mumbai Champions.

Each team will have four to five iconic players from across the World.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Updated: 8th February 2024 6:55 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button