Christian event disrupted in Tamil Nadu over conversion allegations

However, such incidents are not isolated, there are large patterns of narratives fueled by allegations that Christians lure individuals into conversion through financial incentives.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 30th July 2024 10:25 pm IST
Photo:X-screengrab

Members of the far-right Hindu Munnani outfit disrupted an event of Christians in Vellore town of Tamil Nadu, alleging that it was a front for religious conversions.

The video of the incident surfaced on social media on Sunday, July 28. The incident reflects increasing violence and hostility against Christian communities in India particularly by Hintuva groups.

The viral video shows, members of Hindu Munnani which is a Hindutva organisation based in Tamil Nadu, confronting attendees of a Christian gathering, claiming the event was aimed at converting Hindus to Christianity.

MS Education Academy

The disruption escalated to a point where the event was forcibly stopped.

Also Read
Christians accused of forced conversion, attacked in Rajasthan

Earlier on Friday, July 5, Hindutva outfits, led by a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader, attacked Christians in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur over allegations of forced religious conversion.

The mob left the attendees, including women, with grievous injuries. Subsequently, the Mathura Gate police team arrived and arrested 20 people.

These instances are not unique. There are widespread narratives set by right-wing organisations that Christians use money inducements to persuade others to convert to Christianity.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 30th July 2024 10:25 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button