Christian event disrupted in Tamil Nadu over conversion allegations

Members of the far-right Hindu Munnani outfit disrupted an event of Christians in Vellore town of Tamil Nadu, alleging that it was a front for religious conversions.

The video of the incident surfaced on social media on Sunday, July 28. The incident reflects increasing violence and hostility against Christian communities in India particularly by Hintuva groups.

The viral video shows, members of Hindu Munnani which is a Hindutva organisation based in Tamil Nadu, confronting attendees of a Christian gathering, claiming the event was aimed at converting Hindus to Christianity.

The disruption escalated to a point where the event was forcibly stopped.

Also Read Christians accused of forced conversion, attacked in Rajasthan

Earlier on Friday, July 5, Hindutva outfits, led by a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader, attacked Christians in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur over allegations of forced religious conversion.

The mob left the attendees, including women, with grievous injuries. Subsequently, the Mathura Gate police team arrived and arrested 20 people.

These instances are not unique. There are widespread narratives set by right-wing organisations that Christians use money inducements to persuade others to convert to Christianity.