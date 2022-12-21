Christmas Vacation! Top 5 Hill Stations to visit near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad which carries the essence of the Shahi Dynasty and Mughals is famous for its cultural richness. But if you are aware of the historical places of the city only then keep reading to make this Christmas more happening.

The bustling city of Hyderabad is offering you a lot of fun this Christmas. You may have planned to celebrate the festival at already selected locations but if you want to get rid of the buzz of the city completely this Christmas then hold on! We have compiled a list of stunning hilly terrains with breathtaking scenic beauty that are worth seeing (some nearby and some a little far with great drives). So, awake before others astir and chill on the hill stations!

Top Hill Stations Near Hyderabad

1. Ananthagiri Hills

Located only around 75 km from the city, Ananthagiri Hills is the most visited hill station near Hyderabad. On way to the hill station, you will the dense forests and gurgling streams.

You can enjoy trekking whether you are a novice or a professional. You and your gang can also enjoy rock climbing, balancing boards, spider web, and Tarzan swing here. You can enjoy boat riding with your gang and take some awesome pictures.

Offering a great amount of thrill, the hill station is thronged by tourists every season and every day. If you want to explore the architecture of South India then you can also visit Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple here. Your historian friend can spend time watching Araku Tribal Museum where the life of indigenous tribes of the Eastern Ghats is on display.

Location: Vikarabad, Telangana

Activities: Trekking, Boating, Rock Climbing, Nature Walk, Photography

Top Attractions: Bhavanasi Lake, Vikarabad Town, Araku Museum

2. Nallamala Hills

If you want to tear away from the hurly-burly of the city then you have found the right place. Nallamala Hills is one of the lesser-known hill destinations near Hyderabad.

Situated around 233 km away from the city. The Krishna and Pennar rivers fringe the range. In between, you will also witness many streams and rivulets, and waterfalls carved by them in the terrain.

The calm waters of the manmade Cumbum Lake and interaction with locals will give you the feel of tribal life.

So, if you are overloaded with the excitement of touring Hyderabad, just spend here some tranquil time.

Activities: Trekking, Sightseeing, Photography, Tribal Culture

Top Attractions: Mahanadi Temple, Nagarjunasagar–Srisailam Tiger Reserve, Cumbum Lake

3. Srisailam

Popular for its picturesque views, various adventurous treks, and sightseeing, Srisailam hill station is located in Kurnool which is around 215 km away from Hyderabad.

The route will offer you plenty of breathtaking sights of mystical thick forests covering the hills and will give you a glimpse of real Deccan. Caves, boating experience, and the tiger reserve will make your Christmas holiday more wonderful here. You will find temples, valleys, and waterfalls at one spot if you visit this hill station.

Famous tourist destinations like Nagarjuna Sagar-Srisailam sanctuary, Kameshwari Temple, Srisailam Dam, and Uma Maheshwaram Temple are the must-visit places here.

Activities: Wildlife Spotting, Trekking, Exploring Caves, Boating

Popular Hill Stations (Within 600 Km)

So, if you want the perfect way to immerse yourself in peaceful and emerald surroundings on the eve of Christmas, here is the list of more hill stations that are little far from Hyderabad but you can not ignore them.

1. Lambasingi ( Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh)

Located in Vishakhapatnam of the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh, Lambasingi is the only known hill station in India outside the Himalayas that witnesses snowfall, as per reports.

So they call it the Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh for the right reasons. The hill station is known for high altitudes and its frigid temperatures. If you don’t have time to go to Kashmir or want to feel like you are in Kashmir then Lambasingi is the right place for you.

You will observe apple orchards, dense forests, gurgling streams, waterfalls, and sunflower fields and feel the smell of spice plantations. So guys what are waiting for …It is only 526 km away from Hyderabad. You can also visit Araku valley as it lies very close to the hill station. You can have the feel of a mixture of sea and mountains at a time as a few beaches are also about 2-3 hours drive away from Lambasingi.

Activities: Camping, trekking, sightseeing

Top Attractions: Thajangi Reservoir

2. Horsley Hills

Horsley Hills is the hill station that offers visitors a series of activities to do here. You can enjoy rock climbing and other adventurous sports at this hill station.

The 150-year-old giant Eucalyptus tree here attracts every tourist as it has become the hot photo spot. Home to a wide range of avian species, the hill station will provide you an opportunity to get a glimpse of the yellow-throated bulbuls and rare black eagles.

Just lace up your shoes and navigate through the mighty rocks of Horsley Hills to make this Christmas more memorable. The hill station is located in Chittoor (AP) which is around 514 km away from Hyderabad.