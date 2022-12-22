Experience the thrill of Paramotoring in Hyderabad

Do you want to hark back to the days when you were that naughty kid, who used to do whatever you like? In this busy world, where you long to breathe nonchalantly for a few seconds, you might have thought to do something thrilling to recreate those childhood memories.

There are various activities to do but if you want to be like that fancy pigeon who dances in the air or falcon who traverses above dense forests, then it is time to fulfill your wish.

Image source: Instagram @paramotor_India

Yes! You are reading it right. Trust us. Your inner aviator is still there. The Kondapochamma reservoir near Hyderabad is helping you to play with the clouds and get disconnected from the materialist world for a while. So, just visit the reservoir and fly high like birds.

The Kondapochamma reservoir makes for a perfect paramotoring spot where you can witness clouds from all around you.

What is Paramotoring

Paramotoring is almost the same as Paragliding but the little difference between the two will make you choose the right one for you. Also known as a ‘powered paraglider’ or PPG, Paramotoring has a paraglider wing with the autonomy and range of powered flight. In Paramotoring, you just hop onto a piece of winged equipment and start your journey of crossing through the clouds.

Image source: Instagram @flylo_paramotoring

Paramotoring is one of the easiest and safest forms of flight to master and here in Kondapochamma Reservior, a certified pilot will accompany you while zigzagging in the air and enjoying the bird’s eye view of its rich landscape.

Unlike, paragliding, you don’t have to rely on environmental factors to gain altitude as you leverage a giant propellor to navigate your wing. Those who have tried paragliding earlier can easily understand how adventurous Paramotoring would be. So if you want to run like the wind, just buckle up, launch the glider and ignore your heartbeat.

Image source: Instagram @flylo_paramotoring

Paramotoring activity in the Kondapochamma reservoir will take you into the clouds, at an altitude of 700 feet. Stop thinking and visit the reservoir to enjoy the awesome view of the landscape beneath while paramotoring. Guys! Get ready, book your spot and experience the joy of flying that is unmatched by other forms of aviation.

Price, Time and Booking

From five minutes up to 25 minutes you can ride and have fun on engine based parachute.

The ticket price for five minutes of paramotoring is Rs 2,500.

Wingmasters Company

Started by Abhay Singh Rathore and Vedika Singh Rathore, certified paramotor pilots in Jaipur, the Wingmaster provides you with a chance to fly high near Hyderabad.

To book tickets and get detailed information about the company visit the official website of Wingmasters Company.