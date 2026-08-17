CID raids underway at JSSC office

Ranchi: The Criminal Investigation Department on Monday, August 17, began conducting raids at the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission office here in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment exams, an officer said.

Job aspirants have been protesting for 24 days now against alleged irregularities in various recruitment examinations in Jharkhand.

“We are conducting raids at the JSSC office in connection with alleged irregularities in various examinations,” CID ADG Manoj Kaushik told PTI.

The state probe agency has arrested 20 people in connection with alleged recruitment exam irregularities, including former JPSC Chairman L Khiangte.