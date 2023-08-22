Cinematic collaboration in G-20 countries could create global content, says Vikramjit Roy

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Instructional Media Centre (IMC) today (Tuesday) organised fifth MANUU knowledge series enrichment lecture. Vikramjit Roy, an Intercultural collaborator and former Head Film Federation of India, delivered the lecture on “Film co-production possibilities among G20 countries”.

With the global entertainment landscape evolving rapidly, the lecture shed light on the immense possibilities that arise from collaborative efforts between the G20 countries.

Roy emphasized the significance of leveraging the diverse strengths of these countries to create cinematic masterpieces that resonate with audiences on a global scale. By pooling resources, talent, and expertise, co-productions have the potential to bridge cultural divides and bring stories to life that transcend geographical boundaries.

Rizwan Ahmad, Director IMC, highlighted the role of educational institutions like MANUU in nurturing young talent and equipping them with the skills needed to succeed in a dynamic and interconnected global film landscape.

