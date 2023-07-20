Citizens irked over waterlogging, traffic jams across Hyderabad as rains continue

Hyderabad: With no signs of abating, incessant rains continued to batter the city on the second consecutive day on Thursday. Normal life was affected, and irked citizens did not hide their anger against authorities over waterlogging and traffic jams across the city.

Holiday announcement mocked

Earlier in the day, Telangana minister for education Sabitha Indra Reddy declared two-day holiday for educational institutions in the city. Citizens reacted, saying the order came too late as most of the student had already faced inconvenience due to the heavy downpour.

“This is our beloved education minister who announces news after the start of schools…. Kudos to Telangana Government for having them,” a user tweeted.

This is our beloved education minister who announces news after the start of schools…. Kudos to Telangana Government for having them @KTRBRS @SabithaindraTRS https://t.co/ULvFqlh4mI — PranayP (@pranaypadgetwar) July 20, 2023

Another Twitter user, Phanindra Tipparaju, stated that such holidays should be declared at least a day before. “Does it make any sense to declare holidays to schools… when children are already in their respective institutions.” he questioned.

Does it make any sense to declare holidays to schools, Educational Institutions in Telangana in the morning, when children are already in their respective institutions. If It is to be declared, it should be announced 1 day before. — Phanindra Tipparaju (@PTipparaju) July 20, 2023

“Water park” in the city

Waterlogging has been reported in many areas of the city, including the road in front of the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat. Sharing a tweet with images of waterlogged roads in the city, a Twitter account, Hyderabad You Deserve, ridiculed the authorities over the situation of roads.

“I am #Hyderabadi This is our Water World,” the tweet read.

TGCitizen, another Twitter user mocked the city’s infrastructure by saying that free shower spots were available under the Shaikpet flyover.

Sharing videos showing water dripping from pipes on the Shaikpet flyover, the user also took a potshot at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation for “not harvesting rain water an draining it into the roads.”

Traffic woes mount on roads

Burgeoning traffic woes have become part and parcel of a rainy day in the city. As traffic jams continue to irk motorists in different parts of the city, citizens took to Twitter to voice their anger.

Tagging Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao, a user recalled he had asked a Bengaluru startup to move to Hyderabad owing to its better infrastructure. “Last time, when somebody complained about Bengaluru traffic, you said ‘welcome to Hyderabad.’. What about this?” he asked, retweeting a video of a major traffic jam in the city.