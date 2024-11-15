Citizens robbed of gold chain, mobile phones in Hyderabad’s KPHB

Hyderabad: Two persons were robbed of their mobile phones and gold chains in two separate cases of robbery at the Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) on Thursday, November 13.

In the first case, four robbers on two bikes approached a man at KPHB colony brand factory road. They threatened the victim with a knife and stole his mobile phone and 1.5 tola gold chain.

The victim, Arun Rao, a resident of Jagathgirigutta was riding a motorcycle when the robbers approached him and committed the offence.

Later in the night, the miscreants threatened another victim, identified as a private employee Naresh and snatched his mobile phone.

Based on complaints, the KPHB police registered two cases of robbery and the investigation is underway.