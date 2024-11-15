Hyderabad: Crackdown on Ganja addicts in Old City, two jailed

Hyderabad: In an intensified crackdown on ganja use in Hyderabad’s Old City, the Task Force has started taking strict action against both addicts and sellers of the substance. Efforts are underway to transfer frequent ganja users, particularly those addicted, to jail as part of this anti-narcotics drive.

On Tuesday, acting on a tip-off, the Task Force South Zone arrested two known offenders, Younis and Syed Ibrahim, for consuming ganja in public and causing disturbances. Younis, a 40-year-old from Dabeerpura with a history of offenses, and Ibrahim, aged 33, were presented by Bhavani Nagar Police in court, where they were ordered into police custody for two months.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Srinivas Rao stated that this action is part of broader efforts to restore peace and safeguard citizens in the Old City. He explained that the Task Force is targeting individuals who disrupt public order by using ganja, inhalants, and alcohol in public spaces.

ADCP Rao added that known troublemakers, particularly those involved in smuggling ganja and alcohol, are being closely monitored. He warned that strict measures would continue to be taken against any elements attempting to disturb the peace in Hyderabad’s Old City.