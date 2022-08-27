Citizens take to streets across India; demand justice for Bilkis Bano

India stood in solidarity with Bilkis Bano and her family as many across the country were on the streets on Saturday protesting against the Gujarat government’s recent decision to free the 11 convicts who were found guilty of gang rape of Bano and the mass murder of her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Citizens of states such as Telangana, Karnataka, Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharastra, and New Delhi took to the streets against the unjust decision and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence.

Even though the protests were made in different languages and dialects, they resonated with a common purpose- Justice for Bilkis Bano.

Karnataka

Hundreds gathered in Freedom Park in Bengaluru demanding a rollback of the remission of the 11 convicts by the Gujurat government on August 15. The protests were called by members of the Bahutva Karnataka.

Taking to Twitter, they wrote, “Bilkis was subjected to sexual violence because she was a Muslim woman. There is silence now because she is a Muslim woman. This is wrong and unacceptable.”

Its time we call out the communalization of mindsets in India. #Bilkis was subjected to sexual violence because she was a muslim woman. There is silence now because she is a muslim woman. This is wrong and unacceptable.



Join protest on 27/08 at Freedom park, B'luru at 10.30am pic.twitter.com/dwJDFToAjU — Bahutva Karnataka ಬಹುತ್ವ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (@BahutvaKtka) August 25, 2022

Speaking on the issue, Maitreyi Krishnan, national president advocate of All India Lawyers Association for Justice said, “We are here to protest against the Gujarat government for granting remission to convicts of Bilkis Bano. We are here to support the struggle of Bilkis because what happened there was barbaric, inhumane and against the fundamental values of our constitution. The act of granting remission is completely illegal and unconstitutional.”

Speaking to Siasat.com, Lubna Siraj, national president of the National Women’s Front (NWF) demanded a safe and secure life for Bilkis and her family.

“The right to life guaranteed in Article 21 of the Constitution should be ensured to all citizens of the country without discrimination. It is the misuse of remission policy to save Hindutva criminals,” Siraj added.

A protestor writing words of solidarity at Freedom park in Bengaluru on Saturday (Picture: Syed Mueen)

Protestors at Freedom park in Bengaluru on Saturday (Picture: Syed Mueen)

Protestors at Freedom park in Bengaluru on Saturday (Picture: Twitter/Mohammed Irshad )

Hundreds of Citizens & activists raise slogans demanding #JusticeForBilkisBano in Freedom park, Bangalore. "We are with #BilkisBano, Send Rapists to jail" slogans were raised. pic.twitter.com/3P13GpPaC5 — Syed Mueen (@Mueen_mgd) August 27, 2022

Its so ironical that on the eve of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav our PM gave speech on Nari Shakti, Nari Samman & empowerment.



"Modi ji Hypocrisy ki bhi koi hadd hoti hai aapne to saari haden paar kardi" @LubnasirajNwf during #JusticeForBilkisBano protest in Bangalore. + pic.twitter.com/9DYUOllbxK — Syed Mueen (@Mueen_mgd) August 27, 2022

#KarnatakaWithBilkis

More than 600 people gathered at #FreedomPark in Bangalore already. Many people are arriving and on the way.



All sections of population is here, across religion, caste, gender, age, class..#BilkisBano #Bilkis #justiceforbilkis pic.twitter.com/PFLU2T74no — Manohar Elavarthi/ ಮನೋಹರ್ ಎಲವರ್ತಿ (@manoharban) August 27, 2022

Apart from Bengaluru, protests were witnessed in 15 districts such as Gulbarga, YadgiriHassan, Chamrajnagar, Chickmaglur, Ballari, Bidar, and Bijapur to name a few.

Protests at Bijapur (Photo: Twitter/Mohammad Irshad)

Protests at Devangere (Photo: Twitter/Mohammad Irshad)

Protests at Gulbarga (Photo: Twitter/Mohammad Irshad)

Protests at Koppal (Photo: Twitter/Mohammad Irshad)

Telangana

Protests were held at Makdoom Hall were prominent activists Khalida Parveen, Padmaja Shah and Jhansi Gaddam took part. The protest was organised by the Telangana Women and Transgender Organisation Joint Action Committee.

Discussion ranging from future action plan to avoid such communal unrest to reaching out to politicians of various political parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and speaking against the unfair decision, the safety of every woman in the country etc were addressed.

Protests at Makdoom Hall in Hyderabad (Photo: Twitter/Sreeharsha)

Protests at Makdoom Hall in Hyderabad (Photo: Twitter/Mahila Swaraj)

Maharashtra

Women activists of the Thane-Palghar unit of the Nationalist Congress Party on Saturday held a protest against the release of 11 convicts by the Gujarat government in the Bilkis Bano case. The protest was held at Shivaji Square.

Thane-Palghar Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) women's unit protested against the release of 11 convicts by the Gujarat government in Bilkis Bano case at Kalwa on Saturday, August 27.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/V9ndLqWZd5 — Abhitash Singh (@AbhitashS) August 27, 2022

Today the Pune unit of @ProfCong, Maharashtra, protested against against remission of the accused in the Bilkis Bano case by the BJP-led Gujarat government.



Protest was held at Cafe Goodluck Chowk, F. C. Road, Pune. pic.twitter.com/jfVQqAdsVR — AIPC – Maharashtra (@AIPCMaha) August 21, 2022

Protests at Cafe Goodluck Chowk in Pune (Photo: Twitter/AIPC – Maharashtra)

Protests for Bilkis Bano in Nagpur (Photo: Twitter/Mirza)

Protest at Samvidhan Chowk, Nagpur against release of #BilkisBano rapists & demanding #IndraMeghwal 's (9 y/o kid who was killed by his teacher) murderer to be behind the bars.



Papiyon ko jail me rakho

Papiyon ko faasi do@saketmoon on the mic pic.twitter.com/pafxiUDZ56 — Tuba Sanobar तूबा सनोबर (@AdvTubaSanobar) August 27, 2022

Protests held by members of the Social Democratic Party of India in Aurangabad (Photo: Twitter/SDPI Maharashtra)

Punjab

Women protesting against the injustice meted out on Bilkis Bano in Jamalpura, Punjab (Photo: Twitter/Khalida Parveen)

Men protesting against the injustice meted out on Bilkis Bano in Jamalpura, Punjab (Photo: Twitter/Khalida Parveen)

Protest in Chandigarh, Punjab (Photo: Twitter/Mahila Swaraj)

New Delhi

Protests at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi (Photo: Twitter/AISA Delhi)

Protests at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi (Photo: Twitter/Amarjeet Kumar Singh)

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia protesting for Bilkis Bano (Photo: Twitter/ WhereAreTheWomen?)

We All Are With Bilkis Bano! #JusticeForBilkisBano



Protest by CPIML, AIPWA, AISA & other progressive organisations at Jantar Mantar (Delhi) against the release of 11 people convicted in gang rape of #BilkisBano and the murder of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat pogram. pic.twitter.com/pfP0YW5McX — CPIML Liberation (@cpimlliberation) August 27, 2022

Kerala

Protest at Kochi, Kerala (Photo: Twitter/ Mahila Swaraj)

Uttar Pradesh

Protests for Bilkis Bano in Varanasi (Photo: Twitter/ Mahila Swaraj)

Protests for Bilkis Bano in Varanasi (Photo: Twitter/ Mahila Swaraj)

