Citizenship row: Ex BRS MLA considering appealing against HC verdict

Hyderabad: Former BRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh announced on Monday, December 9, that his legal team is considering an appeal against the recent high court ruling, which upheld the Indian government’s decision to revoke his citizenship.

Expressing his disappointment with the verdict, Ramesh stated that the challenges to his citizenship were primarily aimed at hindering his political career.

He emphasized that he believes the judgment lacks objectivity, focusing on the implementation of Section 10.3 of the Citizenship Act as highlighted in a 2019 ruling by the Telangana High Court.

In his statement, Ramesh reflected on the ups and downs of political life, noting that he has been fortunate to navigate these challenges with the support of friends and well-wishers.