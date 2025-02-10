‘City of Earth’: Saudi’s USD 63 bn Diriyah project draws Indian investors

New Delhi: Several Indian firms have shown a keen interest in investing in Diriyah, a USD 63-billion Saudi Arabian giga project, while some big names like Tatas and Oberois having already signed up, its CEO Jerry Inzerillo said.

Diriyah, being billed as the City of Earth, is being built on the outskirts of Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh and it will have homes for 100,000 people and office space for a further 100,000 plus.

This new city will include over 40 luxury hotels, more than 1,000 shops, over 150 restaurants and cafes, a university, arts and cultural assets, museums, an opera house, a 20,000-seater multipurpose event arena, a golf course and an international equestrian and polo centre, among other facilities.

The USD 63.2 billion real estate development and tourism project aims to restore the historic birthplace of the modern Saudi kingdom and the site includes the UNESCO World Heritage Site of At-Turaif.

“At Diriyah we are keen to enhance the impact of India as one of Saudi Arabia’s biggest trading partners, ranking among the top in bilateral trade, with a trade volume of approximately USD 52.8 billion in 2022-23,” Inzerillo told PTI.

He was in Davos for the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2025.

Inzerillo said over 3,000 Indian companies are already operating in the Kingdom, contributing to sectors such as construction, IT, energy, and telecommunications, strengthening the economic partnership between the two nations.

“Diriyah is very keen to work with firms here already and those based in India itself. This is a USD 63.2 billion project backed by the Public Investment Fund and it means the investment opportunities in Diriyah are countless and cover multiple asset classes,” he said.

“The scope for the Indian investment community and partners is enormous. Diriyah already has multiple partners on board from around the world, but there remains an amazing array of opportunities for Indian companies and organizations across the full spectrum of urban development to partner with Diriyah,” Inzerillo said.

He said India is an important part of their global investment outreach strategy and they have hosted CEOs and founders of prominent companies in India, to showcase Diriyah and Saudi Arabia.

“There is already a lot of interest from Indian companies – especially the hotel sector with the Taj Hotel group set to open their 250th property here in Diriyah with 202 rooms.

“An Oberoi Hotel is being developed close to our new equestrian and polo centre and these two properties are among the more than 40 luxury hotels being built at Diriyah,” he said.

Inzerillo said companies and investors from India can also benefit from a number of new investment packages tailored across various sizes and asset classes, including for mixed-use, residential, hospitality, office, education and healthcare assets.

“Given the size and economic impact India has in the Kingdom – we are confident that Indian firms will have a significant part to play in the continued success of The City of Earth,” he said.

He said Diriyah will also have a major role in helping showcase Saudi Arabia in the most beautiful light for tourists from India and other countries.

“Two of our biggest attractions — the UNESCO World Heritage Site of At-Turaif and neighbouring Bujairi Terrace — are heavily featured and have welcomed over three million visits since opening just over two years ago.

“For Indian tourists and others their journey into the Kingdom will typically start at Diriyah and we are confident that Indian visitors will play a major part in our anticipated 50 million visits a year from 2030 onwards,” he said.

“As the Kingdom’s tourism sector grows, the Indian market will be of increasing importance and the most recent Saudi Ministry of Tourism figures show there were 1.5 million visitors last year, an increase of 50 per cent,” he added.

Referring to India being Saudi Arabia’s second-largest trading partner and Saudi Arabia being India’s fourth-largest trading partner, he said Diriyah will play an important role in expanding the trade ties between the two countries.

“Ultimately The City of Earth is going to contribute USD 18.6 billion to Saudi GDP and create 178,000 jobs,” he said.

“Diriyah is already working with many Indian firms, and there are plans to boost investment opportunities for Indian companies as well as welcoming millions of tourists from India to Diriyah,” he said.

Inzerillo was also all praise for over 200 employees from India at Diriyah across different areas of engineering, design and finance, among others.

On his engagements with Indian companies, Inzerillo said, “We are hosting at Diriyah groups of Indian business people, mostly CEOs. They are coming to see what opportunities are there in the Kingdom. There have been groups of 20-50 Indian CEOs that have come to explore potential opportunities.”