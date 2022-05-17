City police gets yet another woman cop as SHO of a police station

Hyderabad: The police commissioner Hyderabad CV Anand on Tuesday appointed yet another woman cop as full fledged station house officer (SHO) of a law and order police station in the city.

P Padmaja who is presently posted at Begumpet women’s police station Inspector is transferred and posted as Station House Officer of Sultan Bazar police station in East Zone of Hyderabad.

After taking charge of Hyderabad city police commissioner C V Anand had earlier appointed Madhulatha as first SHO of Lalaguda police station.

Since the Sultan Bazaar Inspector Bikshapati was suspended on the charges of encouraging gambling in the area, the post has fallen vacant.