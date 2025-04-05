City police grants permission for Raja Singh’s Ram Navami Shobha Yatra

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police, on Saturday, April 5, granted conditional permission to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Goshamhal MLA T Raja Singh to conduct Shobha Yatra on the occasion of Ram Navami the following day.

The Hindu religious procession will begin from Akashpuri Hanuman Temple at Mangalhat and end at Hanuman Vyamshala, Koti. Around 1 lakh people are expected to participate in the procession.

In a release, the Hyderabad police strictly instructed the BJP leader against the usage of high sound generating equipment, DJs, sound mixers, mobile mikes and loudspeakers in the procession.

Ensure no provocative songs, speech, slogans that hurt the sentiments of others or a certain religion are given or played during the Shobha Yatra and at the meeting ground at Hanuman Vyamshala, Koti, the release stated.

“Organisers should ensure that the Shobha Yatra is kept on the extreme left on the road, and the other half of the road should remain free for regular traffic movement. They should not halt in the middle of the road and conduct speeches,” the release read.

The Hyderabad city police has disallowed any kind of sharp objects like words, knives, firearms or inflammable material or other weapons. “Sticks used for carrying flags or decoration should not be more than more than two feet in length,” the release said.

Also Read Hyderabad police to intensify security measures for Ramanavami Shobha Yatra

It also restricted the use of drones during the Shobha Yatra for public safety. The police warned that anyone found violating the orders will be prosecuted under various laws.

Nearly 10,000 police officers have been deployed for security arrangements. The Rapid Action Force, Quick Response Teams, City Rapid Action Force, The Hyderabad Task Force, City Armed Reserve and City Security Group personnel will be deployed for the bandobast.

Traffic restrictions during Shobha Yatra

For a smooth functioning of Shobha Yatra, the Hyderabad traffic police have imposed diversions or restrictions on Sunday, from 9 am to 9.

The religious procession will pass through Bhoiguda Kaman, Mangalhat police station road, Jali Hanuman, Dhoolpet Puranapul, Gandhi statue, Jumerat Bazaar, Chudi Bazaar, Begum Bazaar chatri, Bartan Bazaar, Siddiamber Bazaar Mosque, Shanker Sher Hotel, Gowliguda chaman, Rammandir kaman, the crossroads at Putlibowli, Andhra Bank, DMHS, Sultan Bazaar and Royal Plaza T-Junction.