Hyderabad police to intensify security measures for Ramanavami Shobha Yatra

All police personnel have been directed to remain on high alert from now until the conclusion of the event.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 4th April 2025 5:46 pm IST
227 deaths due to accidents in Hyderabad in 2024: report
Hyderabad police logo

Hyderabad: In preparation for the Sri Ramanavami Shobha Yatra scheduled for April 6, Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand outlined security protocols to ensure peace.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

A video conference was held with police officers across Hyderabad on Friday, April 4, to discuss the action plan for the Sri Ramanavami Shobha Yatra. The plan was based on a detailed route inspection, which us scheduled to be conducted a day earlier by senior police officials, members of the Sri Ramanavami Utsav committees, and representatives from various departments.

The Hyderabad police commissioner stressed the need for heightened surveillance at key intersections where the main procession is expected to converge with smaller ones. He also instructed the deployment of additional forces in communally sensitive areas, especially near religious sites, to ensure round-the-clock vigilance.

MS Creative School

All police personnel, including zonal control room officers and special branch teams, have been directed to remain on high alert from now until the conclusion of the event. Hyderabad police officials were also advised to monitor potential incidents of pickpocketing and chain snatching, which have occurred during large gatherings in the past.

Also Read
No interruption by Hyderabad police during Shobha Yatra, Raja Singh urges CM

Earlier, Goshamahal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T Raja Singh urged Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy to instruct Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand not to create unnecessary hurdles and allow the Shobha Yatra to proceed as it has every year.

In a letter to Telangana CM on Tuesday, April 1, Raja Singh questioned, “This year, I am being pressured by the Hyderabad police commissioner through ACP and DCPs, citing Supreme Court rulings on sound pollution to restrict the use of sound systems during the yatra. I wish to question whether these rules are being enforced uniformly. If so, why is noise pollution heard five times a day, 12 months a year across the city without any restrictions?”

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 4th April 2025 5:46 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button