Hyderabad police to intensify security measures for Ramanavami Shobha Yatra

Hyderabad: In preparation for the Sri Ramanavami Shobha Yatra scheduled for April 6, Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand outlined security protocols to ensure peace.

A video conference was held with police officers across Hyderabad on Friday, April 4, to discuss the action plan for the Sri Ramanavami Shobha Yatra. The plan was based on a detailed route inspection, which us scheduled to be conducted a day earlier by senior police officials, members of the Sri Ramanavami Utsav committees, and representatives from various departments.

The Hyderabad police commissioner stressed the need for heightened surveillance at key intersections where the main procession is expected to converge with smaller ones. He also instructed the deployment of additional forces in communally sensitive areas, especially near religious sites, to ensure round-the-clock vigilance.

All police personnel, including zonal control room officers and special branch teams, have been directed to remain on high alert from now until the conclusion of the event. Hyderabad police officials were also advised to monitor potential incidents of pickpocketing and chain snatching, which have occurred during large gatherings in the past.

Earlier, Goshamahal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T Raja Singh urged Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy to instruct Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand not to create unnecessary hurdles and allow the Shobha Yatra to proceed as it has every year.

In a letter to Telangana CM on Tuesday, April 1, Raja Singh questioned, “This year, I am being pressured by the Hyderabad police commissioner through ACP and DCPs, citing Supreme Court rulings on sound pollution to restrict the use of sound systems during the yatra. I wish to question whether these rules are being enforced uniformly. If so, why is noise pollution heard five times a day, 12 months a year across the city without any restrictions?”