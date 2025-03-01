City traffic police to conduct special drive against wrong side driving

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police will conduct a special drive against wrong side driving and vehicles without number plates or with improper number plates starting March 3.

According to a press release by the Hyderabad traffic police, wrong side driving not only creates traffic congestion but also poses a significant risk to all road users. In the last two months, one person was killed while 21 were injured due to wrong side driving. In the last two years, 11 people have died while 356 people have been injured.

All motor vehicles must display a visible and legible registration mark (number plate) at both front and rear ends.

Also Read Road accident in Vanasthalipuram leaves two dead

Violations, including missing, erased, tampered, defective, or irregular number plates, will attract a fine of Rs. 200, and charge sheets will be filed in courts under section 80(A) of Telangana Motor Vehicle Rules (TGMVR) and section 50 and 51 of Central Motor Vehicle Rules(CMVR), 1989 read with section 177 of Motor Vehicles Act,1988.

Hyderabad traffic police regularly conducts special drives to enhance commuter safety, reduce road accident fatalities, promote traffic discipline and ensure compliance with the Motor Vehicles Act.

Vigilant citizens are requested to report traffic violations through Hyderabad Traffic Police Facebook, X, Whatsapp 8712661690 and Traffic Helpline 9010203626.