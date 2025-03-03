Civil Academy students of MANUU secure second place in National Science Quiz

Hyderabad: The Students from Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), representing Civil Services Examination-Residential Coaching Academy (CSE-RCA), participated in the prestigious National Science Quiz, competing against participants from around 45 colleges and universities across the country.

According to a press release from the University, the MANUU team, comprising Dr. Minhaj Ahmed, Md. Nazeer, and SD. Sohel secured second place in the competition.

A series of science-based competitions were organized at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Secunderabad, on February 27 and 28 on the occasion of National Science Day 2025.

Dr. Mahtab S. Bamji, Director of ICMR, New Delhi, and a renowned Indian scientist; J A Chowdary, founding director of Software Technology Parks of India; and Dr. K. Rajani Priya, Director of Rashtrapati Nilayam attended the closing ceremony.

The MANUU team was felicitated with the award by these esteemed dignitaries.

In a separate event, MANUU Model School Class-9 student Habeeba Begum got 1st prize in Essay writing competition organized by Telangana Science Fair Academy to celebrate National Science Day-2025 at Madina Education Centre, Nampally. Mahek Begum from Class-11 got 3rd prize in poster presentation, whereas the science project work of Mirza Zoya Begum and Sadia Begum (from class-11) got a place in a souvenir published by TSFA.