CJI administers oath of office to five new SC judges, strength rises to 37

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Tuesday, June 2, administered the oath of office to five new judges of the Supreme Court, taking the strength of judges at the top court to 37, the highest ever.

The CJI administered the oath of office to Justices Sheel Nagu, Shree Chandrashekhar, Sanjeev Sachdeva, Arun Palli and V Mohana as apex court judges.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the apex court premises.

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The strength of judges at the apex court will now be 37, one short of the upgraded sanctioned strength of 38.

The Centre on Monday cleared the appointment of Justice Nagu, Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Chandrashekhar, Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, Justice Sachdeva, Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Justice Palli, Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court and senior advocate Mohana as top court judges.

The government last month promulgated an ordinance amending a law to increase the sanctioned strength of the apex court to 38 from 34, including the CJI.