CJI Chandrachud visits Ayodhya Ram temple

According to the district administration, Chandrachud landed at the Ayodhya airport around 3 pm and was received by District Magistrate Nitish Kumar.

Ayodhya: Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud offered prayers at the Ram temple here on Friday.

According to the district administration, Chandrachud landed at the Ayodhya airport around 3 pm and was received by District Magistrate Nitish Kumar.

The CJI then visited the Hanumangarhi temple and the Ram temple.

Talking to PTI, Kumar said Chandrachud was in Ayodhya for nearly two-and-a-half hours. He left for Lucknow by helicopter from the Ramkatha Park helipad at 5:30 pm, the official added.

