CJI UU Lalit recommends Justice DY Chandrachud as his successor

Amidst a flurry of developments around the Supreme Court’s judicial appointments, Chief Justice of India UU Lalit has proposed Justice DY Chandrachud to succeed him.

Justice Chandrachud has received the letter of recommendation from Chief Justice Lalit, who will retire on November 8.

On October 9, the Law ministry wrote to the Chief Justice requesting his endorsement for the position.

Later on in the day, Justice Lalit would reply in writing to the Union Law Ministry on the matter. The central government had requested this week that he designate his successor before he departs on November 8. When he succeeded Justice NV Ramana, he assumed leadership in August.

As per practise, the law ministry sends a letter to the CJI asking for the name of the replacement about a month before the CJI is scheduled to retire.

Usually, the response is delivered 28 to 30 days prior to the retirement date. As a matter of tradition, the CJI’s successor is chosen from among those who follow him in seniority.