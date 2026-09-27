CJP activists detained: Why’s BJP scared of youth, asks Oppn

Guwahati: Opposition parties in Assam on Sunday, September 27, criticised the BJP-led state government over the alleged detention of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activists in Guwahati, claiming that the police action was aimed at stifling the voice of the youth.

The Opposition parties demanded the immediate release of those allegedly detained, describing the police action as illegal and unacceptable.

CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka, along with more than 40 volunteers, was allegedly detained from the residence of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) leader Kunki Chowdhury in the Dispur area, near the state secretariat, ahead of a scheduled meeting at the premises.

“I condemn the detaining of many Assamese young people, influencers and activists in Guwahati. This is completely unacceptable and illegal,” said Congress president Gaurav Gogoi in a social media post.

“Why is the BJP so scared of the youth? Is it because the youth have rejected the Hindu-Muslim polarisation of the BJP?” he asked.

The Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha alleged that the BJP was seeking to “steal their vote and block their voice”.

“I stand with the youth of Assam,” Gogoi added.

‘Abducted by those in Assam Police uniform’

Reetam Singh, general secretary of the state Congress legal cell, filed a missing persons’ report at Dispur police station, expressing apprehension that Ranka had been “abducted by people in Assam Police uniform”.

“Some unknown individuals in Assam Police uniform apprehended Ashutosh Ranka from a private property without notice and warrant. We have an apprehension that he was abducted for unveiling corruption of many individuals, and hence his life is under threat,” Singh said.

Raijor Dal leader Gyanashree Bora claimed that no one was being allowed to meet or contact Ranka and the other detainees, who were being held at the 10th Assam Police Battalion complex.

“At least, the advocate should be given permission,” she said in a video recorded outside the battalion gate.

Bora said the CJP members had been taken into custody while holding a discussion at a private property.

She warned that political and non-political organisations would come out in support of the CJP members if they were not released.

‘Dissent not a crime’

AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi also condemned the police action and criticised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio.

“Strongly condemn the detention of @Cockroachisback Co-Convener @AshutoshRanka and other CJP members by @assampolice,” he said in a social media post.

Tagging Sarma, he said, “Dissent isn’t a crime. If your government is truly unafraid, why silence those who question it?”

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in-charge for the Northeast states Rajesh Sharma also criticised the police action, alleging that it reflected the government’s “fear for the youth”.

He described the reported detention from a private property as an “undemocratic” act, alleging that the CJP members were detained for seeking to discuss issues concerning the state.

Sharma also alleged that the chief minister was concerned that young voices would raise issues including the condition of schools, the use of land in Kaziranga and alleged corruption in the state.

“The youth of Assam are awakening and uniting against this oppression. We demand that good sense prevail and all arrested leaders and workers are released immediately,” he said.

BJP unrelenting

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Manab Deka said Assam would not bow to threats.

Reacting to a social media post by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who said he would lead the outfit’s members to Assam, Deka said, “Assam doesn’t need lessons in courage. Assam held back the mighty Mughals through sheer bravery and determination. Assamese people know exactly how to handle Mughals like you.”

“Before announcing that you’ll ‘come to Assam’, learn the history of this land and understand its people. This is a land that has never bowed to threats—and never will,” the Lakhimpur MLA said.