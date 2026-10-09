CJP stir: Delhi Police explains security, Metro revises list

New Delhi: Hours after the Supreme Court directed the Centre on Friday, October 9, to regulate Metro operations, not completely stop them a day ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest in the national capital, the Delhi Metro put out a tweaked list of stations that will remain closed up to 6 pm on Saturday.

On its part, the Delhi Police shared a long post on X, explaining the rationale behind the preventive measures being taken in the city. “The right to protest must be protected, but so must the right of a city to function safely. Responsible policing is about balancing both,” it posted.

The right to protest must be protected, but so must the right of a city to function safely.



Responsible policing is about balancing both.#DPUpdates#PublicSafetyOurPriority pic.twitter.com/Zfwc8xiCwy — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) October 9, 2026

‘Same group gathering at same spot again’

While insisting it was their responsibility to ensure “people living and working in Delhi should be able to go about their day safely”, Delhi Police said, “We also have to take into account what happened the last time in July protests at Jantar Mantar.”

It went on to enumerate that more than 200 police personnel were injured and “more than 2,000 persons having criminal antecedents came to these protests, contributing to the violence”.

It said that since the same group wants to gather at the same spot, “permission cannot be given”. It highlights that in the past week, Delhi Police’s women personnel have been molested and assaulted by protesters at Jantar Mantar.

It also asserted that Jantar Mantar is a small area and can accommodate only about 1,000 people. Adding that seeking permission to protest is not anti-democratic, but “the Cockroach Janta Party is proceeding without permission”, and so the “organisers have a responsibility to explain this clearly to the people they’re asking to attend.”

Meanwhile, videos of Delhi Police announcements stating that Section 163 is in force, prohibiting processions and gatherings, have been circulating widely on social media. Sharing one such video on X, a user alleged that the police were trying to dissuade people from protesting ahead of October 10, adding that the announcement was being played on a loop across Connaught Place.

Delhi Police’s ongoing campaign to dissuade people from protesting, in the lead up to 10 October. This announcement is playing on loop across Connaught Place. pic.twitter.com/cwPmKQQAxP — Puja Sen (@psen9) October 8, 2026

Delhi Metro tweaks list of off-limit stations

Late on Friday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation shared a long post on X, sharing the list of stations that were closed at 9 pm and would remain so till 6 pm on Saturday, October 10.

Service Update – Revised



Due to security reasons, the entry and exit at the following metro stations will remain closed from 09:00 PM on 9th October, 2026 till 06:00 PM on 10th October, 2026. Further the situation will be reviewed by the security agencies and necessary updates… — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) October 9, 2026

It wrote, “Due to security reasons, the entry and exit at the following metro stations will remain closed from 09 pm on 9th October, 2026, till 06 pm on 10th October, 2026. Further, the situation will be reviewed by the security agencies, and necessary updates will be shared accordingly. However, the interchange facility will remain available at all the concerned metro stations except New Delhi Metro station.”

The list is interesting in that it now mentions 45 stations against the initial 57 that were reported to be shut in view of the Saturday protest.

However, a close look at the list reveals that key stations where most interchanges happen or are close to major institutions, such as Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, ITO, Janpath, New Delhi, Mandi House, ITO, Kashmere Gate, Jamia Millia Islamia, and Vishwavidyalaya, are closed.

People picked up ahead of protest

Amid reports from across the country that people heading for Delhi were being stopped, an X user shared late Friday that the Delhi Police have allegedly picked up a Muslim activist.

“Delhi Police officers came outside PhD student Mohd Alfauz’s home in Jamia Nagar, enquiring whether he would be attending tomorrow’s protest. Alfauz was told that the SHO and other senior officers would like to meet him. He is now being taken to an unknown location,” said the post. An update shared that Alfauz was waiting outside the Jamia police station.

Delhi Police officers came outside PhD student Mohd Alfauz's home in Jamia Nagar, inquiring whether he would be attending tomorrow's protest. Alfauz was told that the SHO and other senior officers would like to meet him. He is now being taken to an unknown location @thewire_in — Antara Baruah (@antarabaruah__) October 9, 2026

Meanwhile, famous YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, who is in India and will be participating in the CJP protest on Saturday, posted on X, pointing out the security arrangements being made. Addressing PM Modi, he asked, “Your IT cell has been saying that the protest will fail; then why all these arrangements? Are you scared?”

Hello Delhi,



Ready for tomorrow? 💪 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/KnOr3T8QcH — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) October 9, 2026

Before signing off, he urged people to come to Jantar Mantar for the protest.

In a video, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said he would be arriving in Delhi on Saturday morning, and he is not sure whether he will be allowed to reach the protest site. The CJP claimed this video was removed from Dipke’s X account, so it was reshared.

Government of India restricted @abhijeet_dipke’s video on X almost immediately after it was posted.



This is the video the Government of India doesn’t want you to see.



https://t.co/Ax7SSsFjVL pic.twitter.com/aZ8JBsc5CU — Cockroach Janta Party – CJP (@Cockroachisback) October 9, 2026

Before signing off, he repeated the CJP’s demands. He also requested that people reach Jantar Mantar in large numbers. As law-abiding citizens, “tomorrow’s march must be peaceful…non-violence is our biggest strength,” he said.