CJP to move Delhi HC for urgent hearing to release Das, Ranka

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will now knock the doors of the Delhi High Court, requesting an urgent night hearing on Tuesday, October 20, to release its leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, whose judicial custody was extended by two days a day earlier

CJP’s legal affairs head, Ratna Singh, said the organisation has requested an urgent night hearing. “Saurav and Ashutosh should not spend a single minute behind bars. Their liberty must not be curtailed because of political games,” read her X post.

We have moved the Delhi High Court and requested an urgent night hearing.



Saurav and Ashutosh should not spend a single minute behind bars. Their liberty must not be curtailed because of political games.



Justice must not wait.@Cockroachisback — Ratna Singh (@whattalawyer) October 20, 2026

On Monday, October 19, the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court at the Mandir Marg Police Station in Delhi extended the judicial custody of Ranka and Das by two days. The next hearing is scheduled for October 21.

The Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court observed that Ranka and Das’s conduct “shows no respect for law” and reflects their “habitualness in calling protests at de-notified areas”.

In its order, the SEM court said the two leaders had allegedly breached the bonds furnished by them before the SEM, South-West District, on October 11 and subsequently committed a breach of peace in the present case.

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The young leaders, along with party member Ajinkya Shinde, were among 14 people detained on October 13 after they entered Jantar Mantar and waved the Indian flag on its premises, which was recently denotified as a protest site by the Delhi Police.

They were protesting against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Ajinkya Shinde was released on a personal bond but Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to judicial custody for five days.

(With inputs from IANS)