Claims of normalcy in J-K self serving lies: Mehbooba

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said the Jammu and Kashmir administration’s decision to disallow Eid prayers at the Jamia Masjid here proves that the Centre’s claims about normalcy in the union territory are “self serving lies and contradictions”.

“Eid prayers disallowed yet again in Jama Masjid tomorrow. It’s clear that GOIs normalcy narrative for J&K is laced with self serving lies & contradictions. Stripping people not only of their fundamental rights but also religious freedom symbolises their ruthlessness,” she tweeted.

The administration had put conditions on holding Eid prayers at Jamia Masjid including that the prayers be held at 7.00 am and the management committee of the mosque give an undertaking that no untoward incident will take place during or after the prayers.