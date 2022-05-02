Claims of normalcy in J-K self serving lies: Mehbooba

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 2nd May 2022 8:01 pm IST
Placed under house arrest again, claims Mehbooba
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said the Jammu and Kashmir administration’s decision to disallow Eid prayers at the Jamia Masjid here proves that the Centre’s claims about normalcy in the union territory are “self serving lies and contradictions”.

“Eid prayers disallowed yet again in Jama Masjid tomorrow. It’s clear that GOIs normalcy narrative for J&K is laced with self serving lies & contradictions. Stripping people not only of their fundamental rights but also religious freedom symbolises their ruthlessness,” she tweeted.

Also Read
Kangri cancer cases on the rise in Kashmir

The administration had put conditions on holding Eid prayers at Jamia Masjid including that the prayers be held at 7.00 am and the management committee of the mosque give an undertaking that no untoward incident will take place during or after the prayers.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Kashmir updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button