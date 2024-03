Hyderabad: Two groups of transgenders clashed over money-related issues in Suryapet on Monday.

The groups caused a ruckus on the streets in the Thungathurthi constituency center. Members from both sides attacked each other indiscriminately, causing commotion in the town.

Violent clashes took place between two groups of transgenders in Telangana's Thungathurthi on Monday. The reason behind the clash was not immediately known. pic.twitter.com/G9C8m3fnR2 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 18, 2024

The local police immediately rushed to the scene and chased them away.

It has been learned that many people also complained to the police that transgenders were extorting money and threatening businessmen.