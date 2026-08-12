Clash over church, temple site leaves two injured in Karnataka

Raichur: A dispute over the location of a church and an Anjaneya temple resulted in a clash and stone-pelting at Bichali Camp in Raichur taluk on Wednesday, August 12, leaving two people injured.

The dispute has reportedly been simmering for the past two months over the land on which the religious structures have been built in a rehabilitation area. Though people have not yet shifted to the rehabilitation site, disagreement over the location of the church and temple had led to tension among villagers.

The situation worsened on Tuesday (August 11) following an argument between two groups. Stones were reportedly thrown during the confrontation, injuring two people. The injured were taken to RIMS hospital in Raichur for treatment.

Authorities had earlier convened a peace meeting to address the dispute and prevent any deterioration in the situation. However, the fresh clash prompted the administration to impose prohibitory orders in Bichali and Bichali Camp.

Raichur Sub-Divisional Assistant Commissioner Dr Hampanna Sajjan issued the order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. The restrictions came into effect at 6 pm on August 11 and will remain in force until 6.30 am on August 18.

Raichur SP Dr Arunangshu Giri said the immediate dispute was linked to the presence of an Anjaneya idol near the church.

“An Anjaneya idol is located around 50 metres from the church at Bichali Camp. An argument and verbal exchange took place between some people from the church and Anjaneya devotees. A case has been registered at Yeragera police station,” the SP said.

He added that a DSP-rank officer had been assigned to investigate the incident.

Police and revenue officials are monitoring the situation closely, while security measures have been strengthened to prevent further clashes. Residents have been urged to cooperate with the authorities and maintain communal harmony.

The administration is expected to review the situation before deciding on further measures after the prohibitory order expires.