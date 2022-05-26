Clashes in Srinagar as Yasin Malik gets life imprisonment

Srinagar: Clashes erupted in the Maisuma area in Lalchowk, Srinagar on Wednesday as NIA Special court announced life imprisonment to JKLF Chief Yasin Malik in a terror funding case.

Main markets in Srinagar especially in Maisuma remained shut while mobile internet service were also temporarily snapped. Scores of protestors were demonstrating in the Maisuma area which is the native of Yasin Malik.

A large number of troops were deployed in Maisuma, Downtown, and other parts of the Srinagar city in order to avoid any untoward incident.

A large number of troops were deployed in Lalchowk epsecially in Maisuma area in Srinagar on Wednesday to avoid a law and order situation. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Kashmiri women raised slogans in favour of Yasin Malik at Maisuma in Srinagar on Wednesday. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

A protestor is seen throwing back a tear gas shell towards security forces as clashes broke out between forces and protestors in Maisuma area of Srinagar City. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Clashes erupted between security forces and protesters in Maisuma area on Wednesday. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)