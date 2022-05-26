Clashes in Srinagar as Yasin Malik gets life imprisonment

Srinagar: Clashes erupted in the Maisuma area in Lalchowk, Srinagar on Wednesday as NIA Special court announced life imprisonment to JKLF Chief Yasin Malik in a terror funding case.
Main markets in Srinagar especially in Maisuma remained shut while mobile internet service were also temporarily snapped. Scores of protestors were demonstrating in the Maisuma area which is the native of Yasin Malik.
A large number of troops were deployed in Maisuma, Downtown, and other parts of the Srinagar city in order to avoid any untoward incident.