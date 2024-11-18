Clashes in West Bengal over Islamophobic sign during event, 17 arrested

Violent communal clashes erupted in West Bengal’s Murshidabad city on Saturday night, November 16, following the display of an allegedly Islamophobic message on a neon signboard at Kartik Purnima festival pandal in the Beldanga Village.

The incident unfolded when a video clip went viral on social media on November 15 showing a blasphemous billboard sign insulting “Allah” on the pandal displayed during the Kartik Purnima festival.

Unrest

The viral video ignited significant outrage among the Muslim community across the country, leading Muslims of the village to gather at the site to protest against the act. The situation reportedly escalated rapidly when Hindu mobs also marched to the site to oppose Muslim demonstrations, leading to people on both sides throwing bricks at each other as well as vandalism and arson.

According to the reports, during the clashes shops and homes were ransacked and police vehicles damaged. The police resorted to baton charges to control the growing riots as violence extended to neighbours Kochuikhali Kazisaha, and Begunbari. Reports indicate that at least 15 people sustained severe injuries during the clashes, with three in critical condition.

#Murshidabad, WB : Violence erupted in Beldenga Village of Murshidabad, W Bengal when a blasphemous sign board insulting ‘Allah’ was erected at Kartik puja pandal on Friday night.



When people from Muslim community gathered and raised objection there was stone pelting from both… pic.twitter.com/J7yojKZyDr — Saba Khan (@ItsKhan_Saba) November 17, 2024

Police response

The West Bengal Police stated that 17 people had been arrested and no casualties had been reported. They emphasised that all the injured people were admitted to a government hospital for adequate medical care and assured that the incident was contained.

However, West Bengal police clarified the violence on X and wrote, “Malicious efforts are being made from certain quarters to spread misinformation and rumours about last night’s incident at Beldanga in Murshidabad where clashes took place between two groups over some condemnable mischief.”

“The President and secretary of the committee where this incident took place have been arrested and taken into police custody. Prompt action has been taken by the police against vandalism and violence by arresting 17 persons. No casualty repeat no casualty has been reported anywhere in the district. 6 persons were injured and are under proper treatment. The condition of all injured is stable,” the X post further read.

“The situation is under control. Sharp police vigil continues. Please do not heed unverified facts and figures being circulated on social media to disrupt peace. Sternest possible legal action will be taken against law-breakers as also the rumour-mongers,” the X post concluded.

Internet suspended

In response to the violence, the district administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to curb the violence, restricting gatherings with more than five people.

The internet service was also suspended in the area to prevent further escalation of unrest.