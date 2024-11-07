‘I won’t even have water from you…’: UP right wing worker harasses vendor

A food vendor in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district was harassed by Hindutva workers who accused him of hiding his religious identity and serving them food.

A video of the incident has emerged on the social media platform X where one Hindutva worker who introduces himself as Himanshu Joshi, national president of a Rashtriya Seva Sangh accuses the Muslim fruit vendor of deceiving him with “Shubh Deepawali” and “Shubh Labh” stickers on the cart.

A food vendor in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district was harassed by Hindutva workers alleging the former hid his religious identity and served them food. pic.twitter.com/NJjAwK3a5P — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 7, 2024

Joshi questioned the Muslim food vendor about why he had failed to display his religious identity on his cart. The name displayed on the cart read, ‘Chaman Fast Food Corner’.

As the Muslim food vendor, whose name is not revealed in the video, reasons out to Joshi that the food served is vegetarian, Joshi shoots back, “Why should I have food from your hands? Even if it is vegetarian? I would not have fruit or water from your hands.”

In the video, a police official is also seen standing and hearing the conversation. However, he takes no action to resolve the issue.

The incident occurred on November 4 but the video surfaced only recently on social media circulated.