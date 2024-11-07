Karnataka: Aurangzeb’s banner displayed in Belagavi, leads to unrest

Tensions flared in Karnataka’s Belagavi city after unidentified individuals displayed a controversial banner featuring Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The banner, which described Aurangzeb as “Sultan-e-Hind” and founder of “Akhand Bharat” (Undivided India) was put up on his birth anniversary.

The banner depicting Aurangzeb, the longest-reigning Mughal Emperor triggered social unrest in the Shahu Nagar area. Following the outrage, police swiftly intervened and removed the banner amid local protests.

Subsequently, additional security forces were deployed in the sensitive area to curb further unrest. Locals were upset, viewing the banner as a provocation and demanded action against those involved in this incident.

However, some people expressed their outrage on social media opposing the banner’s removal. They questioned the fairness of the action, pointing out that a banner of Veer Savarkar, a controversial figure associated with Hindutva ideology, was allowed to remain in the area.

The deputy commissioner of police for law and order in Belagavi, Rohan Jagadish, explained the tensions stating, “On November 3, coinciding with Aurangzeb’s birthday, some individuals displayed posters on public property without authorization. The municipal corporation has since removed them,” Belgaum Pro reported.

He further said that a police report has been lodged and investigations to trace the individuals involved in the incident are ongoing. “A social media monitoring campaign is in effect, and the situation is under control. The corporation will take further actions as needed,” he added.